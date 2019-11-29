|
Ken Stavely
William "Ken" Stavely, 62, of Sallisaw died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Tulsa.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by two daughters, Shelby Stavely of Denver and Kendall Biles of Tulsa; and a sister, Sharon Jones of Nixa, Mo.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 1, 2019