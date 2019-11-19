|
Kendall Dyer
Kendall "Kenny Wayne" Dyer, 57, of Roland died Monday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Assembly of God Church in Gans with burial at Cottonwood Cemetery in Muldrow under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnn; a daughter, Rebecca Dyer of Poteau; seven sons, Kendall and Coty Dyer and Jason Morris, all of Roland, Josh Dyer of Wicks,Brandon Dyer of Prairie Grove, William Morris of Panama and Isaac Morris of Pocola; three sisters, Tammy Peer of Lavaca, Sandy Dilbeck of Nicut and Leslie Hoffman of Van Buren; a brother, Billy Dyer of Sallisaw; 30 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 20, 2019