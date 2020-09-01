Kendall Turner
Kendall Turner, 84, of Shady Point passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 25, 1936, in Van Buren to Percy and Thyra Turner. He was a carpenter.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lena Turner; three sisters, Loretta Holder, Judy Cody and Dola Turner; and two brothers, Billy Turner and George Turner.
He is survived by a daughter, Connie Highfield of Waller, Texas; two sons, Ronnie Turner of Van Buren and Timothy Turner of Shady Point; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
