Kenneth Donelson
Kenneth "Kenny" S. Donelson, 52, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home. He was a financial secretary for United Steelworkers Local 7893 and a QA at Rheem Manufacturing in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Theresa Donelson.
He is survived by his wife, Angela Donelson of the home; four daughters, Hollie and Ryanne Donelson, both of Fort Smith, and Bailey and Lila McKusker, both of Mansfield; a brother, Michael and wife Andrea Donelson of Van Buren; the apple of his eye, his grandchild Oakley and two more arriving soon; and three nephews, Jeffery Jones and Michael and Kendall Donelson.
There will be no formal service at this time. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be noon to 7 p.m. Friday, June 26 at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren. Visitation with the family will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at his brother's home located at 442 Beverly Hills Drive in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
