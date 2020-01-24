|
Kenneth Edwards
Kenneth Lee Edwards, 93, passed away Jan. 14, 2020. He was born in Muldrow to Jessie Reid, attended school in Mineral Springs, Okla., and was a longtime resident of Fort Smith. In his final months, Kenneth resided in Dallas to be near his daughter.
A retired employee of Riverside Furniture factory, Edwards enjoyed many years of retirement, tending to his garden and caring for his pets. He will be remembered and cherished by friends and family for his blunt humor, his passion for politics and his care for strays.
He was predeceased by his wife of 30 years, Anna Edwards.
He is survived by a daughter, Jody Stout; a sister, Betty Sangster; a sister-in-law, Joy Goodwin; a stepson, Billy Wood; a granddaughter Jody Harris (neé Wood); many nieces and nephews; his Kat; and dear friends who loved and cared for him, including John and Jeanine McCrea of Muldrow.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Metrocrest Funeral Home in Carrollton, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, tribute gifts may be made in his memory to the ASPCA online at www.aspca.org.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 26, 2020