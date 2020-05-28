Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth Erwin

Kenneth Lee Erwin, 73, of Ozark died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Ozark.

Funeral service was held Friday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.

He is survived by two daughters, Karen DesJardin and Wendy Helmert; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store