Kenneth Erwin
Kenneth Lee Erwin, 73, of Ozark died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Ozark.
Funeral service was held Friday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by two daughters, Karen DesJardin and Wendy Helmert; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record from May 28 to May 30, 2020.