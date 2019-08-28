Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
Kenneth Freelen


1943 - 2019
Kenneth Freelen Obituary
Kenneth Freelen
Kenneth Ray Freelen, 76, of Alma passed away Aug. 24, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born June 29, 1943, in Deport, Texas. He was a carpenter and of the Pentecostal faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita.
He is survived by two daughters, Kathy Freelen-Cheshier of Alma and Kellie Freelen of Van Buren; two sisters, Sue Brummbald of Paris, Texas, and Frankie Gurley of Amarillo, Texas; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Alma.
Pallbearers will be Rick Holley, Rocky Wayne Kosier, Jayden Blayke Freelen, Aaron Ray Holley, Joshua Lee Cheshier and Little Kenneth James Jackson.
Honorary pallbearers are Dylan Jackson, Hunter Brewer and Remmington Wayne Idell.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 29, 2019
