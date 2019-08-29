Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Freelen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Freelen

Send Flowers
Kenneth Freelen Obituary
Kenneth Freelen
Kenneth Ray Freelen, 76, of Alma died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Alma.
He is survived by two daughters, Kathy Freelen-Cheshier of Alma and Kellie Freelen of Van Buren; two sisters, Sue Brummbald of Paris, Texas, and Frankie Gurley of Amarillo, Texas; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.