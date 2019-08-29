Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
1943 - 2019
Kenneth Freelen Obituary
Kenneth Freelen
Kenneth Ray Freelen, 76, of Alma died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Alma.
He is survived by two daughters, Kathy Freelen-Cheshier of Alma and Kellie Freelen of Van Buren; two sisters, Sue Brummbald of Paris, Texas, and Frankie Gurley of Amarillo, Texas; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 30, 2019
