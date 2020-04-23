|
|
Kenneth Gooch
Kenneth Edward Gooch, age 77, of Long Pine passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home. He was born July 15, 1942, in the Long Pine community to the late Earnest Calvin and Lorean Pearson Gooch. He was a carpenter/contractor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Tommy Leroy Gooch and Ricky William Gooch.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Gooch; a son, Wayne and Lisa Gooch; three daughters, DesiaRae Gooch and DeVean and Chris Bland, both of Danville, and
Lisa Ann Gooch of Arkoma; two sisters, Carolyn Sue Gooch of Danville and Patsy Earnestine Gooch and Tom Wazelle of Alma; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; and six stepgreat-grandchildren.
Private graveside service will be held at Mount George Cemetery, under the direction of Cornwell Funeral Home in Danville.
Online guestbook and condolences are available at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 24, 2020