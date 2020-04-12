Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Griffin


1939 - 2020
Kenneth Griffin Obituary
Kenneth Griffin
Kenneth Griffin, 80, of Alma passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, in Alma. He was born Dec. 28, 1939, in Fort Smith to the late Perry and Irene (Hefley) Griffin. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Alma, the former owner/operator of Budget Rent a Car, a founding member of Crawford County Car Club and a U.S. Air Force veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Polly Griffin; and a brother, Steve Griffin.
Survivors include a daughter, Kelli Peters and husband Scott of Alma; a son, Kenny Griffin and wife Karen of Van Buren; four grandchildren, Noah Griffin and wife Nichole of Oklahoma City, and Newt Peters, Jake Peters and Cooper Peters, all of Alma; a great-grandson, Kason Lee Bolin; a sister, Joan; and four brothers, Charles, John, Tommy and Richard.
Private graveside service and arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family would like to thank the staff at Alma Health and Rehabilitation and Heart of Hospice.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 13, 2020
