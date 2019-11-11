|
|
Kenneth Hance
Kenneth L. Hance, 90, passed away Nov. 4, 2019, in Post Falls, Idaho. Ken was born Sept. 21, 1929, to Ernie and Derondo Hance, in Walnut Ridge. He married Geraldine Williams of Midland on June 8, 1955. They were married for 63 years before she passed away in February this year.
Ken joined the U.S. Navy at 17 and spent his years as a young sailor traveling overseas and serving time in the Korean War. He later began working on the first nuclear submarines and spent many long months out beneath the sea. He was proud to have served in the military and he loved his country. After his retirement from the Navy, he began his second career as a pharmaceutical representative with Ciba-Geigy, now known as Novartis. Ken and Gerry spent their retirement years in Jacksonville and they moved to Idaho two years ago to be closer to family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine; his son, Steve Hance; his parents; and his sister, Wanda Cooper.
Ken is survived by his daughter, Susan (Greg) Bauerle of Hayden, Idaho; his brother, Cleatus (Hazel) Hance; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Josh) Keough, Kevin Bauerle, Shabree (Bret) Whiteman and Trent (Rikki) Hance; and nine great-grandchildren.
Graveside service with full military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Road, Medical Lake, Wash.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 12, 2019