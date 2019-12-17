|
Kenneth Mobley Jr.
Kenneth Earl Mobley Jr. 44, of Fort Smith was called home Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Hattie Mae Mingo of Kileen, Texas; and his father, Kenneth Earl Mobley Sr. of Fort Smith.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Shameika of Fort Smith; four sons, Kenzel, Keiondre, Korbyn and Kahlil Mobley; four daughters, Zelana, Zania, Ziera and ZaKyiah Mobley; three sisters, Elizabeth and Aye Jay Sutton of Killeen and Terry Price of Fort Smith; and three brothers, David Mingo and Jimmy and Chris Rundel of Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at First Church of God In Christ in Fort Smith with burial to follow at Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Jones, Chris Rundel, Stew Guy, Clevone Kersh, Tyrone Campbell, Chris Devine, Freddy Youngblood, Anthony Brown Jr., Amos Mobley Jr. and David Mingo.
Honorary pallbearers are Keiondre, Korbyn and Kahlil Mobley, Frederick Wright and Larry Mingo.
Viewing will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Flowers may be sent to Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 18, 2019