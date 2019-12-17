Home

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
First Church of God In Christ
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
Oak Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Resources
Kenneth Mobley Jr. Obituary
Kenneth Mobley Jr
Kenneth Earl Mobley Jr. 44, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at First Church of God In Christ in Fort Smith with burial at Oak Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Shameika; four daughters, Zelana, Zania, Ziera and ZaKyiah Mobley; four sons, Kenzel, Keiondre, Korbyn and Kahlil Mobley; three sisters, Elizabeth and Aye Jay Sutton and Terry Price; and three brothers, David Mingo and Jimmy and Chris Rundel.
Viewing will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 19, 2019
