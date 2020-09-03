Kenneth Neckar
Kenneth Joseph Neckar, 65, of Van Buren passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a retail manager at Tractor Supply. He enjoyed fishing and playing golf.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Neckar.
He is survived by his mother, Lillian Vale of Van Buren; three daughters, Aimee Edens and Rachel Russell, both of Fort Smith, and Alicia Ross of Bixby, Okla.; two sons, Adam Neckar of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Andrew Neckar of Oklahoma City; a sister, Jan Blair of Van Buren; 13 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and four nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren officiated by Pastor Chris Johnson. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
.