Kenneth Pendleton
Kenneth Wayne Pendleton, age 69, of Fayetteville went to his heavenly home on May 7, 2020, at Edgewood Health and Rehabilitation in Springdale after a valiant battle with a long illness. He was born Nov. 20, 1950, in Fort Smith to Robert Kenneth Pendleton and Juanita Lorene Hill Pendleton Powell.
He graduated from County Line High School, then began working for OG&E and pursued his master electrician license. He worked for Walmart, traveling to multiple states to do electrical remodels during the mid-80s to early-90s before starting up his own full time business. He served the northwest Arkansas area for over 35 years as an electrical contractor, owning and operating Ken Pendleton Electric. He proudly served our country in the Arkansas Army National Guard 142nd Field Artillery in Ozark, separating as an E-6 after 22 years of service.
Ken will forever be remembered as a loving and devoted father and the best "Pops" to his five grandchildren. He loved his girls and grandchildren more than life itself.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by two daughters, Betsy Martin (Greg) of Fayetteville and Lucy Claypool (Lance) of Springdale; five grandchildren, Landon, Anna Claire and Manning Martin, all of Fayetteville, and Crawford and Coleman Claypool, both of Springdale; a brother, Rick Pendleton of Ratcliff; and three halfsiblings, Alan Powell and Tammy Powell, both of Ratcliff, and Kim Vela (Bob) of San Antonio.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Moore's Chapel in Fayetteville.
Published in Times Record on May 12, 2020