Kenneth Perry
Kenneth "Ken" Lane Perry died Oct. 27, 2020, at the age of 83. He was born Aug. 14, 1937, in Paris to Leonard Lafayette Perry Sr. and Ruth Rambo Perry.
Ken graduated from Lavaca High School and joined the U.S. Army, where he served in Korea. From 1967 to 2002, he was the owner and operator of Ken's Exxon in Fort Smith and Ken's Car Care in Barling. He was passionate about cars: collecting them, restoring them, and building them from scratch. He loved building and flying ultralight aircraft.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Edwin and Leonard "Curly" Perry; and three sisters, Wanda Perry, Betty Reyer, and Peggy Patterson.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jackie of Barling; three children, Terri Hooper (Jim) of Upland, Calif., Kenna Karmel of Fort Smith and Dr. Blake Perry of Little Rock; and two grandsons, Zackary Karmel of Corinth, Texas, and John Tyler Karmel of Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Liberty Cemetery Pavilion in Greenwood. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Feline Rescue & Rehome (FuRR), P.O. Box 250567, Little Rock, AR 72225; or Manes and Miracles at Chaffee Crossing, P.O. Box 11828, Fort Smith, AR 72917; or Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.
.