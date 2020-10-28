1/1
Kenneth Perry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Perry
Kenneth "Ken" Lane Perry died Oct. 27, 2020, at the age of 83. He was born Aug. 14, 1937, in Paris to Leonard Lafayette Perry Sr. and Ruth Rambo Perry.
Ken graduated from Lavaca High School and joined the U.S. Army, where he served in Korea. From 1967 to 2002, he was the owner and operator of Ken's Exxon in Fort Smith and Ken's Car Care in Barling. He was passionate about cars: collecting them, restoring them, and building them from scratch. He loved building and flying ultralight aircraft.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Edwin and Leonard "Curly" Perry; and three sisters, Wanda Perry, Betty Reyer, and Peggy Patterson.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jackie of Barling; three children, Terri Hooper (Jim) of Upland, Calif., Kenna Karmel of Fort Smith and Dr. Blake Perry of Little Rock; and two grandsons, Zackary Karmel of Corinth, Texas, and John Tyler Karmel of Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Liberty Cemetery Pavilion in Greenwood. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Feline Rescue & Rehome (FuRR), P.O. Box 250567, Little Rock, AR 72225; or Manes and Miracles at Chaffee Crossing, P.O. Box 11828, Fort Smith, AR 72917; or Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.
To view his online guestbook, please go to www.fentressmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797836178
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fentress Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved