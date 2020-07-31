Kenneth Powell
Kenneth Pete Powell, 85, of Waldron passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 19, 1935, in Mills River, N.C., to Charles and Grace Powell.
Pete grew up in Mills River. In his early years, he served in the U.S. Army for a brief period and was a car salesman after that. In the early 1970s, he decided he wanted to move to Arkansas and found the town of Waldron, where he lived the remainder of his life. He was a poultry farmer, a cattle rancher and a real estate broker. He also loved to cook and have friends over and visit. He was an avid Arkansas Razorbacks fan, especially if they were winning. He enjoyed beginning his day meeting with friends at McDonald's every morning and never missed his Wednesday night poker game with his friends. He was a very kind, generous man whose passion was to help people in need.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Grace McElreath and Charles Powell; and a sister, JoAnn (David) Caldwell.
He leaves behind his dear friend, Judy Starr; three children, Teresa McArver (Bruce), Randy Powell (Sonia) and Judy Wilbanks (Bobby); three grandchildren, Chase McArver, Charity Beallis (Randy) and Robbie Wilbanks; three great-grandchildren, J.R. Powell, Ellianna Beallis and Maverick Beallis; a sister, Pam Barbee (Mike); a niece; and two great-nephews.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3 at Martin Funeral Home in Waldron followed by a celebration of life service at 2 p.m.
