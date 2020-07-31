1/1
Kenneth Powell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Powell
Kenneth Pete Powell, 85, of Waldron passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 19, 1935, in Mills River, N.C., to Charles and Grace Powell.
Pete grew up in Mills River. In his early years, he served in the U.S. Army for a brief period and was a car salesman after that. In the early 1970s, he decided he wanted to move to Arkansas and found the town of Waldron, where he lived the remainder of his life. He was a poultry farmer, a cattle rancher and a real estate broker. He also loved to cook and have friends over and visit. He was an avid Arkansas Razorbacks fan, especially if they were winning. He enjoyed beginning his day meeting with friends at McDonald's every morning and never missed his Wednesday night poker game with his friends. He was a very kind, generous man whose passion was to help people in need.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Grace McElreath and Charles Powell; and a sister, JoAnn (David) Caldwell.
He leaves behind his dear friend, Judy Starr; three children, Teresa McArver (Bruce), Randy Powell (Sonia) and Judy Wilbanks (Bobby); three grandchildren, Chase McArver, Charity Beallis (Randy) and Robbie Wilbanks; three great-grandchildren, J.R. Powell, Ellianna Beallis and Maverick Beallis; a sister, Pam Barbee (Mike); a niece; and two great-nephews.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3 at Martin Funeral Home in Waldron followed by a celebration of life service at 2 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 31 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Service
02:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home
105 W 4Th St
Waldron, AR 72958
(479) 637-2167
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Martin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved