Kenneth Ross
Kenneth Ross, 81, of Ozark died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Ozark. He was born March 26, 1939, in Altus. His parents were Gene and Etta Covert Ross and Eula Ross.
Kenneth previously served as a deputy sheriff and Altus city marshal, and retired as Franklin County sheriff after 12 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Patricia Gauert and Grace Turner; and two brothers, Gerald and Robert Ross.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Braunns Ross of Ozark; two sons, Harold Dean Ross and wife Linda of Huron, Tenn., and Jess Lee Ross and wife Sandy of Lexington, Tenn.; two sisters, Nina Rinke and Betty St. Clair, both of Altus; a brother, Gordon Ross and wife Vickie of Altus; two grandchildren, Kenneth and Jessica Ross; a stepgranddaughter, Shana Ables; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Houston Cemetery in Alix with Brother Mike Pennington officiating, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jim Easom, Jim Noggle, Jeff Brown, Jason Peppas, Mark Ross, Warren Robertson, David Hyden and David Ross.
Honorary pallbearers are Buddy Beavers, Mike and Margaret Hamilton, Jerry Phillips, Lonnie Turner and D.J. Ross.
