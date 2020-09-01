Kenneth Sequichie

Kenneth O'dell Sequichie, 64, of Tulsa died Aug. 28, 2020, in Tulsa.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

He is survived by two daughters, Lacrecia Scroggins and Margaret Sequichie; four sons, Tommy Johnroe and Kenneth, Justin and Jackson Sequichie; two sisters, Betty Rose and Lavonne Lee; a brother, George Sequichie; and numerous grandchildren.

Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



