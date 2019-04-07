|
|
Kenneth Shelley
Kenneth Eugene Shelley, 82, of Natural Dam passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at home. He was a carpenter for 28 years, a retired custodian at Alma High School and a pastor at Peaceful Home Community Church for the last 10 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cathie (Raines) Shelley; his parents, Robert Shelly and Alice (Allen) Shelly; sisters, Imogene Gray, Shirley Smith, Barbara Dale and Rosa-Juanita Shelly; and grandson, Laurent Brindou.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Grandview Assembly of God in Natural Dam with burial at Hall Cemetery under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by two daughters, Sherry Dyer and husband James of Rudy and Shantel Shelley of Stilwell, Okla.; three sons, Kenneth Shelley Jr., Timmy Shelley and wife Jessie of Natural Dam and Robert Shelley of Cedarville; two sisters, Sharron Goss and husband David of Natural Dam and Beverly Pyle and Husband Bill of Cedarville; two brothers, Harrison Shelley and Jerry Shelley and wife Barbara of Natural Dam; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and three in the oven.
Pallbearers will be Richard Emberton, Steven Shelley, Wally Dyer, Dustin Shelley, Tim Shelley Jr. and Marion Shelley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Buffer, Tyler Duncan, Eayn Shelley, Trey Duncan and Floyd Mongold.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
