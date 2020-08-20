1/1
Kenneth Smith
Kenneth Ray Smith, 71, passed away Aug. 17, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Sept. 1, 1948, in Fort Smith to James and Lillie (Freeman) Smith. He loved airplanes his whole life and his favorite pastime was building model planes.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother, Lillie Smith; a daughter, Shelly Haynes; two sisters, Marilyn Jennings and Kathy Chiolino; a grandson, Isaac Haynes; two nieces, Angela Johnson and Maria Norvell; two nephews, Chris Vick and Nick Chiolino; three great-nephews; and two great-nieces.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
