Kenneth Snow
Kenneth Burl Snow passed away July 20, 2020, in Pueblo West, Colo., after a long-fought battle with cancer. He was born July 24, 1942, to Coy and Dorothy (Huggins) Snow. He was a long haul truck driver. He recorded 3 million miles without a chargeable accident. He also never had a ticket, although he did receive a warning in Kansas — the officer told him that if he would donate $10 to the local boys club he would tear it up, so Kenneth drove straight to the boys club and donated $10 in order to keep his record clean.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed at Fort Riley, Kan., as a private first class, 1st Infantry Division, 16th Infantry Brigade, Combat Support TDY in Germany. Most of his life was spent in the Van Buren-Fort Smith area until 2010 when he moved to Pueblo West to be with family. His hobbies included pickin' his guitar (especially with family), boating and fishing. Although he met his wife Glenda when they were both toddlers living next door to each other on Cane Hill in Van Buren, they would not marry until July 23, 1983. At the time of his death, they were three days away from celebrating their 37th anniversary.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, J.C., L.C. and Billy Doyle Snow; and a daughter, Jo Anna Harrison.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Snow; four children, Melissa Carpenter, Kenneth Dale Snow (Gail), Becky Neighbors (Jimmie) and Robert Horton (Mim); and three sisters, Maxine Melton, Faye Marie Morgan and Donnell Page. He was blessed with 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Family visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Masks will be required and social distancing rules will apply at the graveside service and visitation.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
or a cancer support house in your local area.