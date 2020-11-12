Kenneth Sparkman

Kenneth Palmer Sparkman, 92, of Redland, Okla., died Nov. 11, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Private service will be at Brent Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

He is survived by his wife, Rosa; a daughter, Gwen Henshaw; three sons, Kenny, Terry and Rodney Sparkman; a brother, Charles Sparkman; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



