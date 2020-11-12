1/
Kenneth Palmer Sparkman, 92, of Redland, Okla., died Nov. 11, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Private service will be at Brent Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Rosa; a daughter, Gwen Henshaw; three sons, Kenny, Terry and Rodney Sparkman; a brother, Charles Sparkman; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
