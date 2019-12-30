|
Kenneth Stell
Kenneth Stell, 84, of Van Buren passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Sept. 5, 1935, in Jerusalem, Ark., to the late Covie and Mattie Stell. He retired from Sanders Supply in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jenny Brandon.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Stell of the home; two sons, Mike Stell of Van Buren and Mark Stell of Phoenix; two stepdaughters, Martha Brandon of Coldwater, Miss., and Debbie Cherry of Dallas; a stepson, Alan Burford of San Diego; and eight grandchildren, Tyler Stell, Peyton Stell, Lexi Stell, T.J. Brandon, Chris Cherry, Andrea Cherry, Brett Burford and James Burford.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel. Committal service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Sikeston Memorial Park in Sikeston, Mo., under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Honorary pallbearers are Dan Wilcox, Buddy Lane, Billy McGhee and Mark Manes.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 31, 2019