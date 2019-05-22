|
|
Kenneth Vaughn
Early in the morning of May 21, 2019, Kenneth Vaughn had the privilege of meeting face to face with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, after several years of fighting cancer. We are comforted by knowing this. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Waldron and was active in activities and upkeep of the church while he was able. Ken worked in maintenance at the Tyson plant in Waldron for 30+ years.
Ken was born Feb. 9, 1945, the second child of Ed Vaughn and Lillie Wagner Vaughn. His father died when he was still young and later that spot was filled by his stepfather, Henry Blevins.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, all mentioned above, as well as a sister, Carolyn Oliver; a brother, Dean Vaughn; and his father- and mother-in-law, Lester and Lora Burden.
Ken is survived by his wife of 53½ years, Linda; and two daughters, Elaine Stobaugh and husband Jeff and Regina Hutchens. Then came the "grand" things in life: his grandchildren, Zach Hutchens and wife Valerie, Ashley Standridge Tedford and husband Jon, Kenneth "K.J." Standridge and their dad Marvin Standridge; then the "greatest" things in life, his great-grandchildren: Addison Presley, Alexis Presley and Aiden Hutchens. He loved having these three around and just sitting with them on his lap, no matter whether it was one, two or all three at a time. He is also survived by his brother, James Vaughn and wife Sue; his sister, Freda Garrett and husband Jerry; and by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He loved fishing with Zach or with the men he worked with; he even let Linda fish with him sometimes. Ken and Linda were true soulmates. They had many fun times going to Branson or on cruises with friends. There was a period that a group of friends met weekly, rotating homes, for a meal and a night of dominoes or chicken foot. Oh the times that we shared on these nights — many memories were made that will remind us of the good times shared and a comfort for Linda.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Waldron with the Rev. Ken Overturf officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pilot Prairie Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Martin Funeral Home Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Jason Garrett, Edward Vaughn, Lyndy Holland, Bobby Chrisman and John Jackson Evans.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Wagner, Ted Lowry, Neil Cherry, Paul Plummer, Ray Rice and Benny Newberry.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on May 23, 2019