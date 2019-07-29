|
Kenneth Waganer
Kenneth Calvin Waganer, 94, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. He retired from Dixie Cup and was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II.
He is survived by two daughters, Pam Craft of Fort Smith and Judy Reeves of Bentonville; two brothers, Arnold Lee Waganer of Homer, La., and Bill Waganer of Greenwood; one sister, Charlene Scruggs of Fort Smith; four grandchildren, Steven Craft, Amy Dulaney, Gimo Berry and Gabe Berry; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one son, Kenneth Calvin Waganer Jr.; three brothers, Henry Waganer, Oliver Al Waganer and Hoyt Waganer; and two sisters, Delta Waganer Strickland and Lauina Jestice.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on July 30, 2019