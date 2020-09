Kennith Pickle

Kennith PickleKennith Pickle, 81, of Greenwood passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. He retired from Pacific Telephone.He was preceded in death by his wife, Karon Pickle.He is survived by a son, Terry Pickle of Mansfield; a daughter, Stacey Berger and husband Michael of Mansfield; a brother, J. Pickle and wife Anita of Fort Smith; a sister, Irene Pitchford of Fort Smith; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Hartford Memorial Park, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com