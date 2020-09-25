1/1
Kennith Pickle
Kennith Pickle
Kennith Pickle, 81, of Greenwood passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. He retired from Pacific Telephone.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Karon Pickle.
He is survived by a son, Terry Pickle of Mansfield; a daughter, Stacey Berger and husband Michael of Mansfield; a brother, J. Pickle and wife Anita of Fort Smith; a sister, Irene Pitchford of Fort Smith; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Hartford Memorial Park, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 25 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hartford Memorial Park,
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
4799962131
