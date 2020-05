Kenny Ramsey Jr.Kenny Raymond Ramsey Jr., 22, of Fort Smith passed away suddenly on May 26, 2020. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Leaving a big hole in our heart, this avid gamer will always be in our thoughts. Kenny graduated from Northside High School in 2017 and belonged with a local group that would get together and play Dungeons and Dragons on a weekly basis. He worked as hard as he played.He was preceded in death by a sister, Jessica Schossow; his grandpa, David Schossow Sr; and an uncle, David Schossow Jr.Kenny is survived by his girlfriend, Kalyn Gayle Szymanski of Greenwood; his mother, Susan Ramsey of Fort Smith; his father, Kenny Ramsey Sr. of Atlanta, Texas; his grandma, Ann Schossow of Rogers; three brothers, Chris Scamardo (Mylissa) of Fort Smith, Patrick Ramsey of Paris Island, S.C., and Matt Ramsey of Atlanta, Texas; five sisters, Kristina Scamardo (Don Gilbreth) of Ozark, Sabrina Scamardo of Hackett and Cecilia Scamardo, Alicia Scamardo and Kendra Ramsey, all of Fort Smith; two nephews, Jimmie Jones Jr. and Caleb Gatchell, both of Fort Smith; two nieces, Gloria Gatchell (Ryan Escamilla) of Fort Smith and Dove Spearman (Edward) of Cameron; and numerous aunts, uncles and many close friends.No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com