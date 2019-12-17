|
Kent Gorden
Kent Gorden, 57, of Jacksonville died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Dallas Avenue Baptist Church with burial at Pinecrest Memorial Park under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
He is survived by his wife, Dena; three daughters, Tosha Lance of Waldron and Ally Hull and Katy Gorden, both of Jacksonville; a son, Kyle Gorden of Benton; his mother, Sarah Gorden; a brother, Brent Gorden of Mena; and six grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 18, 2019