Kenya Phillips-Williams
Kenya Williams, 45, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Kenya is survived by a son, Prince Phillips-Thompson; four daughters, KeN'ya Mosley, Lenora Williams, Tiffany Williams and Hannah Williams; six grandchildren; her father and stepmother, Willie and Anjanette Phillips; five brothers, Willie Phillips, Kaleb Phillips (Ashley), Jason Craft (Tosha), Dennis Holmes and Richard Tackett; five sisters, Catina Moore (Tony), Whitlee Phillips, Katlin Phillips, Suzanna Frizzell (Limuel) and Miranda Tackett (Jaysen Bruney); a host of nephews and nieces; and other relatives and friends.
Private service for the family will be held under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary, 611 N. Ninth St., Fort Smith, (479) 782-9200.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-9200
