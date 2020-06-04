Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenya Williams

Kenya Williams, 45, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Private service is under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.

She is survived by four daughters, KeN'ya Mosley and Lenora, Tiffany and Hannah Williams; a son, Prince Phillips-Thompson; her father, Willie Phillips; five sisters, Catina Moore, Whitlee and Kaitlyn Phillips, Suzanna Frizzell and Miranda Tackett; five brothers, Willie and Kaleb Phillips, Jason Craft, Dennis Holmes and Richard Tackett; and six grandchildren.



