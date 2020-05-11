|
|
Kevin Beschoner
Kevin Alexander Beschoner left this world on May 9, 2020. He was born Feb. 22, 1986. He had the largest heart of anyone; his love was strong and pure. Anyone who had the privilege to have his love was forever blessed. He loved his family, especially his very best friend — his mom. He loved the Arkansas Razorbacks. He was happiest when he had a baby in his arms or was playing with children. He was like a brother to many of his cousins.
Kevin left us to join his brother; his dad, Jerome; and his grandparents, Hubert and Mary Beschoner and Vincent and Mary Ann Flusche. He will be waiting for us to one day join them. Until then, we will keep him in our hearts.
He is survived by his mom, Dorothy; and a brother, Dylan. His is also survived by many aunts and uncles, Patricia Thuber, Virginia Post, Jeanette and Paul Kelly, Bernie and Bill Slater, David and Sylvia Beschoner, Ruthie and Gary Boerner, Judy Beschoner and Dale and Doris Beschoner, Jerome and Annette Flusche, Tim and Peggy Flusche, Ellen and Bernie Parsons, John and Beth Flusche, Sarah and Charles Fuller and Vincent Flusche; and many cousins and friends, too numerous to mention.
Memorial graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 18 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Fort Smith.Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
To send an online tribute, go to www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record from May 12 to May 13, 2020