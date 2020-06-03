Kevin Black
Kevin Dale Black Jr., 37, of Maud, Texas, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was a maintenance technician.
He is survived by his wife, Rebekah Davis Black; four daughters, Jayden, Hannah, Cloe and Jordan; a son, Skyler; his parents, Tina and Dave Davis and Kevin Black Sr.; a brother, Chris Black; and a sister, Megan Phelan.
Memorial service will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 5 at the open air pavilion at Bell Park. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 9-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
