Kevin Cumbie
Kevin Cumbie, 51, of Midland passed away April 7, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born July 16, 1968, in Long Beach, Calif., to Richard and Eula Cumbie. He was a former employee of Bekaert Steel.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Cumbie.
Survivors include his mother, Eula Cumbie; a sister, Kim; a niece, Brandie; two great-nieces, Logan and Quinton and Skylar and Blade; a great-nephew, Gavin; a great-great-nephew, Quincey; and his dog, Pig.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 10 at Mount Olive Cemetery in Midland, under the direction of Smith Mortuary.
Viewing will be after the service Friday.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 9, 2020