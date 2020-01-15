|
Kevin Geurian
Kevin Wayne Geurian, 46, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was born Dec. 2, 1973, in Fort Smith to James Russell Giboney Jr. and Hope Geurian Zubidat. He was a roofing and construction contractor. He was attending First Assembly of God Church in Van Buren. Kevin was a jack-of-all-trades. His passions were cooking and eating great food with his family and friends. He loved his wife, his family and his kids, who meant everything to him. He loved God foremost and strived to do what he knew God wanted him to do. He was born again and when he took his last breath he took his first breath in heaven. Everyone who knew him was blessed.
He was preceded in death by his father; a daughter, Starr Hope Geurian; his grandparents, Thomas and Lucille Geurian; an uncle, Monty Geurian; and a cousin, Jerry Geurian.
He is survived by his mother, Hope Geurian Zubidat of Lavaca; his wife, Jill Jones Geurian of Fort Smith; four daughters, Kayla Coffey and her husband Daniel of Coweta, Okla., Hannah Geurian of Hinesville, Ga., Jahni Fischer of Fayetteville and Cheyenne Fischer of Fort Smith; three sons, Kevin Thomas Geurian and Drake Schmutz, both of Alma, and Joshua Geurian of Hinesville; two grandchildren, Annabeth and Andrew Coffey, both of Coweta; two sisters, Sarah Frank and her husband Dan of Lavaca and Jimmie Raines and her husband David of Wewoka, Okla.; two brothers, Omar Zubidat of Sallisaw and Jessie Giboney of Wewoka; three nephews, Christopher Pritchett of Lavaca and David Raines Jr. and Caleb Giboney Jr., both of Wewoka; and four nieces, Dennah Frank of Lavaca and Gabrielle Lakota, Dani Raines and Jasmin Giboney, all of Wewoka.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home with burial to follow at Lavaca City Cemetery.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Cotton, Trey Hinton, David Mermer, Robert Jaymalin, Pete Hanham, Bryan Alverson, Tommy Jack Thompson and Mitch Minor.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 16, 2020