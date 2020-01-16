Home

Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Burial
Following Services
Lavaca City Cemetery
Kevin Geurian Obituary
Kevin Geurian
Kevin Wayne Geurian, 46, of Fort Smith died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at a local hospital.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith with burial at Lavaca City Cemetery.
He is survived by four daughters, Kayla Coffey, Cheyenne and Jahni Fischer and Hannah Geurian; three sons, Thomas and Joshua Geurian and Drake Schmutz; his mother, Hope Zubidat; two sisters, Jimmie Raines and Sarah Franks; and two brothers, Omar Zubidat and Jessie Giboney.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 17, 2020
