Kevin Geurian
Kevin Wayne Geurian, 46, of Fort Smith died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at a local hospital.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith with burial at Lavaca City Cemetery.
He is survived by four daughters, Kayla Coffey, Cheyenne and Jahni Fischer and Hannah Geurian; three sons, Thomas and Joshua Geurian and Drake Schmutz; his mother, Hope Zubidat; two sisters, Jimmie Raines and Sarah Franks; and two brothers, Omar Zubidat and Jessie Giboney.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 17, 2020