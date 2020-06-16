Kevin Smittle Sr.
1950 - 2020
Kevin Smittle Sr.
Kevin Lee Smittle Sr., 70, of Heavener died Monday, June 15, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Heavener with burial at Hontubby Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
He is survived by his wife, Vickie; a daughter, Melonie Smittle; two sons, Lynn Smittle and Kevin Smittle Jr.; two brothers, Paul and Terry Smittle; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Viewing
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home
JUN
18
Viewing
08:30 - 08:30 PM
Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home
JUN
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home
JUN
19
Viewing
08:30 - 12:00 PM
Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home
JUN
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Heavener First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
918-653-2222
