Kevin Smittle Sr.

Kevin Lee Smittle Sr., 70, of Heavener died Monday, June 15, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Heavener with burial at Hontubby Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie; a daughter, Melonie Smittle; two sons, Lynn Smittle and Kevin Smittle Jr.; two brothers, Paul and Terry Smittle; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store