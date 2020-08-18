1/1
Kevin Wood
1973 - 2020
Kevin Wood
Kevin Dale Wood, age 47, passed away Aug. 17, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born July 18, 1973, to Melton and Christine Wood.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by two sons, Christian Wood and Connor Wood, both of Poteau; a daughter, Mykaela Wood of Barling; a sister, Melinda Hagy of Fort Smith; and two brothers, Melton Lee Wood Jr. of Danville and Wesley Wood of Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21 at Mayberry Cemetery in Central City with Jack James officiating, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Lavaca.
Public viewing will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, Highways 96 and 255, Lavaca.
Honorary pallbearers are Delaunte Hughes, Tony Wood, Bryan Schalski, Brian Shappard, Toby Wood and Charles Hilbin.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
