Khammy Nothongkham

Khammy Nothongkham, age 67, died peacefully on July 8, 2020, in Van Buren. Khammy was born May 1, 1953, in Mung Kham Kung Sieng Kong, Laos, the fourth child to Mr. Manh and Mrs. Bao Manhbaoboua. After graduating high school, she married Bouakham Nothongkham and they had five children. The family started their new life from Nong Kai, Thailand, to Fort Smith on May 1, 1980. She worked at OK Foods from July 1980-86 and then worked at Tyson Foods, until July 2, 2020. Khammy was happily married to Bouakham Nothongkham for over 50 years.

Khammy is survived by her husband, five children, six grandchildren, two brothers and a sister.

Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 18 at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith. Due to the pandemic, attendees are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.



