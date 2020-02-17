|
Khang Pham
Khang Ngoc Pham, 70, of Fort Smith passed away Feb. 16, 2020. He was born in Saigon, Thailand, on Nov. 24, 1949. He worked for Tyson, was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and of the Buddhist faith.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Phuoc Thi Phan; two sons, Kim Pham (Truong Duy) of Vietnam and Trang Pham (Nikki) of Rogers; and five grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with cremation to follow.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 18, 2020