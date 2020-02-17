Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
1949 - 2020
Khang Pham Obituary
Khang Pham
Khang Ngoc Pham, 70, of Fort Smith passed away Feb. 16, 2020. He was born in Saigon, Thailand, on Nov. 24, 1949. He worked for Tyson, was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and of the Buddhist faith.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Phuoc Thi Phan; two sons, Kim Pham (Truong Duy) of Vietnam and Trang Pham (Nikki) of Rogers; and five grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with cremation to follow.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 18, 2020
