Kim Abel
Kim Clarice Ring Abel, who resided in Fort Smith, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her home. She was born March 18, 1955, in San Francisco to James Ring and Gloria (Harn) Ring. She was 65 years old. Kim worked many years at the Department of Human Resources in Sacramento County.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Jennifer; and a brother, Jim Ring.
She is survived by two children, Danielle Collins of Los Angeles and Robert Abel of San Francisco; and two grandchildren, Cali Collins and Capri Collins.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services in Fort Smith, 914 N. 32nd St., Fort Smith, (479) 434-3901.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
