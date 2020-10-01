1/
Kim Davidson
Kim Davidson
Kim Davidson, 60, of Keota died Sept. 29, 2020.
Funeral service was held Friday at Unity Baptist Church with burial at Keota City Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.
She is survived by, her husband, Mike; two daughters, Heather Henry and Dreamy Davidson; two sons, Brant Sinyard and Jerry Davidson; her father, Murl Sandlin; two sisters, Rhonda Garoutte and Michelle Johnson; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
