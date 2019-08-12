Home

Kim Ho, 50, of Fort Smith passed away Aug. 11, 2019. She was born Dec. 20, 1968, in Saigon, Vietnam. She worked for Tyson Foods and a nail salon. She attended Vietnamese United Methodist Church and Eastside Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Quang Bui; and her sisters, Thuy and Thuan Ho.
She is survived by her fiancé, Hiep Vo; one son, Danny Vo; her father, Thanh Ho; two sisters, Trang Ho and her husband Ly Nguyen and Trish Ho and her husband Steve Nguyen, all of Fort Smith; one niece, Tonya Ho; three nephews, Austin, David and Brandon Nguyen; one great-niece, Reign Aphay; one great-nephew, Ty Lan Aphay; and a host of aunts and uncles in Texas and Vietnam.
Funeral service officiated by Dr. Terry Gallamore will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Vietnamese United Methodist Church, 809 N. Albert Pike Ave., Fort Smith, with interment to follow at Forest Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brandon, David, Austin, Phong and Bi Nguyen and John Aphay.
Viewing will be 3-7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 13, 2019
