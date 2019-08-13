|
|
|
Kim Ho
Kim Ho, 50, of Fort Smith died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Vietnamese United Methodist Church in Fort Smith with burial at Forest Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
She is survived by her fiancé, Hiep Vo; a son, Danny Vo; her father, Thanh Ho; and two sisters, Trang and Trish Ho, both of Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 3-7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 14, 2019