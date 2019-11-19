Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Kim McDowell


1946 - 2019
Kim McDowell Obituary
Kim McDowell
Kim J. McDowell, 72, passed away Nov. 18, 2019. He was born Dec. 5, 1946, in Fort Smith to Lee McDowell and Lavina (Hatley) McDowell. Kim retired from the Arkansas State Highway Department after 37½ years. He served in the 188th Air National Guard for 22 years. He was of the Catholic faith. He loved his family, fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Randy McDowell.
He is survived by two sons, Jason McDowell and his wife Jill of Van Buren and Travis McDowell and his wife Tonya of Fort Smith; and three grandchildren, Emma, Dustin and Kyla McDowell.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 20, 2019
