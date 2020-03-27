Home

Kimberly Montague


1962 - 2020
Kimberly Montague Obituary
Kimberly Montague
Kimberly Lee Montague, 57, of Alma passed from this life on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Oct. 10, 1962, to Herbert Collyar and Barbara Lehr Collyar in San Diego. Kimberly was a member of Alma United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Collyar.
She is survived by her mother, Barbara Collyar of Alma; and a sister and brother-in-law, Debra and Jim Flickinger of Alma.
Celebration of Kimberly's life will be scheduled at a later date. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 28, 2020
