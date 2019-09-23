|
|
Kimberly Tedford
Kimberly Tedford, 55, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at her home. She was an administrative assistant for 37 years at Baldor and a member of Rye Hill Baptist Church.
She is survived by two brothers, Mike Roberts and wife Pam of Fort Smith and Timothy Roberts and wife Gen of Greenwood; one sister, Cindi Ward and husband Roy of Greenwood; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Shiloh Cemetery in Mansfield.
Visitation with the family will be 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Nick Ward, Travis Ward, Brian Roberts, Brandon Roberts, Jerry Roberts and Terry Roberts.
Published in Times Record from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019