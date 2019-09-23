Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Tedford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly Tedford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberly Tedford Obituary
Kimberly Tedford
Kimberly Tedford, 55, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at her home. She was an administrative assistant for 37 years at Baldor and a member of Rye Hill Baptist Church.
She is survived by two brothers, Mike Roberts and wife Pam of Fort Smith and Timothy Roberts and wife Gen of Greenwood; one sister, Cindi Ward and husband Roy of Greenwood; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Shiloh Cemetery in Mansfield.
Visitation with the family will be 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Nick Ward, Travis Ward, Brian Roberts, Brandon Roberts, Jerry Roberts and Terry Roberts.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimberly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now