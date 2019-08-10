|
Kinda Steward
Kinda May Steward Davenport, 51, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at her home. She was born Dec. 3, 1967, in Los Angeles.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Marshton.
She is survived by her children, Justin Steward of Fort Smith, Jessika Steward of Houston and Jeromy Steward of Fort Smith; a brother, Darron Lamb of Fort Smith; and seven grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Steward Cemetery in Alma, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren. There is no scheduled visitation.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 11, 2019